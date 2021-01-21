MCZMA lays down 9 terms for constructing Thackeray memorial

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has laid down nine conditions to recommend to the planning authority concerned the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) revised proposal for the construction of grand memorial of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray at the Mayor Bungalow, Dadar.

The BMC will ensure that the proposed activities in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas will be as per the provisions of CRZ Notification, 2011 (amended time to time). The BMC will ensure that floor space index (FSI) for the construction in the CRZ II portion of the plot should be as per DCR existing as on February 19, 1991.

The civic body will ensure that the Mayor Bungalow would be retained and no construction is allowed towards the seaward side of original plinth. The BMC will also ensure that tree cutting for the project is restricted to minimum.

Further, the civic body will explore the possibility of relocation of a sewage treatment plant (STP), provided there should not additional tree cutting, Debris generated during the project activity should not be dumped in the CRZ area which is mainly the Arabian sea behind the proposed site. It should be processed scientifically at the designated place.

BMC will ensure environment measures like STP, organic waste converter, construction and debris management, energy efficient systems are implemented as the Environment Management Plan. If total construction exceeds 20,000 sq mt, BMC will obtain environment clearance. All other required permission from different statutory authorities should be obtained.

The MCZMA recalled that it had granted CRZ recommendation through a letter dated October 22, 2018 for the proposed memorial. Thereafter, BMC submitted a revised proposal in continuation with earlier approval due to increase in one more building and plot and revised planning. The memorial will be constructed at the cost of Rs 100 crore.

BMC during the hearing clarified that the major bungalow will not be demolished but it will be retained. However, it has proposed internal addition/alteration for the purpose of grand memorial.

According to BMC, building number 2 will be in the CRZ II area and situated on the landward side of the existing authorized structure. The building number 3 will be partly in the CRZ II area and situated on the landward side of the existing authorized structure while building number 4 will be situated beyond 100 m CRZ setback line which is non CRZ area.

MCZMA noted that the state urban development department through notification dated January 22, 2019 has said that the label of ‘’Mayor Bungalow’’ has been changed as Balasaheb Thackeray Rashtriy Smarak and the sand land was deleted from the green zone including residential zone.

According to BMC, the area of plots in reference is 11,913.05 sq m as per possession letters. Proposed buildings have been increased to four comprising an existing mayor bungalow and three new buildings. The civic body has submitted that the local level coastal zone management plan (CZMP) in 1:4000 scale was prepared by IRS, Chennai (ministry of environment authorized agency) for the proposed building site. Of the total area of the land 11963.14 sq m, the CRZ II area is 7,994. 25 sq m and land area situated outside the CRZ area has been 3,968.89 sq m.