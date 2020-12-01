MCOCA invoked against a local gang in Trombay

The Trombay police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a local gang who has wreaked havoc in the area. Within a span of one month this is the second time where police have invoked MCOCA charges against a gang.

In the third week of November, Rashid Rahamat Shaikh and his gang members killed one Abdul Rehman Shaikh, 29 over a previous enmity and assaulted his father. The police have so far arrested Rashid and his eight accomplices Jahid Sayyad, Javed Karim Shaikh, Mohammad Ali Sayyad, Faijalulla Shaikh, Farjana Sayyad, Aatif Shaikh and Ayyakanu Shaikh, while Shabana and Shakeeb are still at large.

During the investigation it was revealed that the gang was indulged in criminal activities in the area including body offences, rioting, robbery, house break-in, encroachments and in drug abuse and drug selling cases. According to the police at least 38 offences had been registered against them since the last 10 years and they have wreaked havoc in the areas including Cheeta Camp, Mankhurd and adjoining areas for supremacy.

"After going through their record we have decided to slapped the MCOCA charges in the case," said Siddheshwar Gove, senior inspector of Trombay police station.

In a span of a month this is a second time where stringent MCOCA sections have been applied in a case. In the last week of October police had invoked MCOCA against seven local goons of Govandi area. According to the police out of 18 accused who were booked under MCOCA, 13 are still inside the jail while five are wanted.