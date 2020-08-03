MBMC’s doubling rate dips, recovery at 80%

Bhayandar: In a welcome respite and much-needed relief for citizens as well as the civic administration, the rising trajectory of Covid-19 positive cases in the twin-cities has started dipping.

After the first positive case was reported on March 27, the number climbed to 2,152 till June 20, and reached 4,314 on July 5, clocking the doubling time at fifteen days.

On Saturday, 149 more people tested positive. Although the latest additions catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 8,463, the coronagraph clearly shows a significant deceleration in the doubling time from 15 to nearly 30 days.

Another encouraging and healthy sign of the MBMC getting a handle on things can be gauged from the fact that the recovery rate has been hovering above 80 per cent. With more than 1,000 recovering from the infection in the past five days, the total number of patients discharged from designated hospitals has crossed the 6,800-mark to reach 6,825, thus pulling down the number of active cases to 1,360. While the recovery rate stands at around 81 per cent, the case fatality rate is pegged at 3.3 per cent, which still remains a cause of concern as the MBMC has reported an alarming 278 deaths.

As per MBMC records, 16,605 people were under observation, even as a total of 26,219 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 16,999 tested negative, 8,463 positive and reports of 757 people were still awaited.

The higher positivity ratio is also a matter of concern for the district authorities. Nevertheless, healthcare infrastructure is being upgraded every passing day to control the death rate and for further preparations in case of any eventualities, an official said.