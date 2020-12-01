MBMC sees a significant dip in Covid fatalities, active cases now limited to 586

In a welcome relief for citizens and the health department, Covid-19 fatalities reported by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) have witnessed a significant dip in November.

While 146 and 152 people lost their lives due to the deadly infection in September and October respectively, 38 people have succumbed in November while undergoing treatment at various private and public health care facilities in the twin-city. However, the case fatality rate (CFR) continues to hover above three percent. The total death toll has reached 757.

After 736 people tested positive for the Covid -19 infection in the first fortnight of November, MBMC’s health department recorded 840 more cases in the second half of November marking a visible increase in the number of positive cases in the twin-city.

48 people tested positive for the infection on Monday. Although the latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 24,180, the MBMC’s health department data also shows that a total of 22,837 patients have recovered from their viral infection and have been discharged from various healthcare facilities in the twin-city.

While the recovery rate is pegged at 94.45 percent, the active number of cases has dipped below 600 to reach 586 which works out to 2.42 percent of the total caseload.

As per MBMC records 87,599 people were under observation, even as a total of 1,23,993 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 99,718 tested negative and 24,180 positive, even as 99 reports were still awaited.

Out of the 48 cases, 25 were unlinked and 23 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. Mira Road topped the chart by reporting 25 positive cases followed by 15 and eight from the west and east sides of Bhayandar.