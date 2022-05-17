MBA in just one rupee? Know more about unique initiative of Udyami Maharashtra for Marathi youths

In a very unique initiative the Udyami Maharashtra has planned a mini MBA training for Marathi youth from all over the world at just rupee one. The initiative is for those who are interested in business or who want to get into business.The training started on Monday 16th May, 2022 and it will last for 11 days. Udyami Maharashtra will also provide financial support to selected Marathi youth who have completed 11 days of training to set up their own business.

Earlier Udyami Maharashtra has trained thousands of Marathi youth in import and export business and later the youth along with the founder and chairman of Udyami Maharashtra Dr.Omkar Hari Hari Malo started their own business.

Udyami Maharashtra, which is working for Marathi youth, has now come up with a unique initiative which is to give MBA practical training for just one rupee. All the youth who will be part of the training will get an opportunity to meet with the faculty and founder in person and they will get free business guidance. There is an idea of forming a group of eleven people through lucky draws and those eleven people will also be given financial support to set up their own business.

Speaking with the media Dr.Omkar Hari Hari Mali, founder and chairman of Udyami Maharashtra said, "Most of the Marathi youth do not know how to use what is taught during MBA training in their business. Many do not dare to do business due to financial or other similar difficulties and the reason is that there will be an eleven day live mini MBA session from 8.30 pm to 10.30 pm.”

The following lessons will be provided during the training in Mini MBA

1. How to choose a business.

2. What business can be done from zero rupees to five lakhs.

3. How to manage a business.

4. How to hire new employees.

5. How to manage financially.

6. How to sell.

7. How to market with less money.

8. How to strengthen the mental state to do business.

9. What are the values of business?

The founder of Udyami Maharashtra appealed that those who want Mini MBA training should message MBA via WhatsApp on 9833823333, then they will be given a link and the next process will be completed.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 03:08 PM IST