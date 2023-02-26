Matheran: Work of laying down paver blocks stopped after SC's direction

Kamal Mishra

The work of laying down paver blocks in Matheran has stopped. Earlier on Friday, the Supreme court directed the local administration to stop the work till further order. According to the court, there should be no difficulty in the E-Rickshaws plying on existing roads, which are in existence for ages. Even in the reserved forests, there are no concrete roads and the safari vehicles are plying on the jungle roads. The same can also be considered for the city of Matheran.

The direction was given by the bench comprising Justice BR Gavai and Justice Vikram Nath on Friday on the application by three representative associations of the horse owners of Matheran.

𝗠𝗶𝘅𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗖'𝘀 𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿

"We welcome the decision" said Asha Kadam, chief of Matheran resident horse owner association, adding that use of paver block will not only affect the free movements of horses, but chances of horses slipping will also increase.

However, Matheran resident Sunil Shinde said, "Matheran has 56 km of roads. Every year tonnes of red mud is taken out from the roots of trees and spread like red carpet which lasts for four to five months and gets washed away once the monsoon starts. All this soil is taken out from the roots of trees. Soil is an important part of the environment that needs to be preserved. Hence, the municipal council, with the opinion of environment experts and consent from the Monitoring Committee formed as per the order of Supreme court, found out clay paver blocks as an option for Matheran roads. In 2013, the council conducted a paver blocks pilot project on Regal naka and kotwal road. Both with higher gradients. "

Speaking about trails of e- rickshaws, Shinde said," E-Rickshaws have proved beneficial for senior citizens, divyang, women and school children. On the other hand, E-rickshaws will also help hand rickshaw pullers to come out of inhuman practice and live healthy lives with respect and dignity. Due to the vehicle ban, locals have to pay an extra amount for essential goods. Locals pay Rs 150 to 200 extra for an LPG cylinder. Those are transported on poor ponies. E-vehicles will surely help to save animals being treated cruelly.

𝗨𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗯𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸𝘀 𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱, 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗲

When contacted , Hema Ramani, former member of monitoring committees of Matheran said, "We approved paver block made from natural materials which was quite suitable, but existing paver block being used was not suitable for the Matheran"

The court also directed the existing Monitoring Committee of Matheran to submit a detailed report on the e-rickshaws pilot project and the laying of paver blocks before it within a period of eight weeks. The Court said, “We further direct that, until further orders, no further paver blocks be laid on the roads in the city of Matheran.”

𝗜𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗻-𝗽𝘂𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗮𝘄𝘀 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗴𝗼, 𝘀𝗼 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗘-𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗮𝘄𝘀: 𝗦𝗖

“Prima facie, we find that laying down paver blocks would destroy the natural beauty of the city. It cannot be disputed that even prior to the laying down of paver blocks the man-pulled rickshaws were plying on the roads,” Court said

It further stated, “If that is so, there should be no difficulty in the E-Rickshaws plying on the same roads, which are in existence for ages. Even in the reserved forests, there are no concrete roads and the safari vehicles are plying on the jungle roads. The same can also be considered for the city of Matheran.”

The court was hearing applications seeking a modification of the Order dated May 12 last year, in which the Court permitted the implementation of a pilot project for the trial of e-rickshaws in Matheran (“pilot project”).

𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗴𝘂𝗲𝗱 𝗻𝗼 𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝘃𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗱𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺 𝗼𝗳 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗻

Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, appearing on behalf of the Applicants, submitted that the direction by the Court to allow the plying of e-rickshaws in Matheran fails to take into account the historical perspective and the unique place that the city occupies. It was argued during the hearing that as the only pedestrian hill station in Asia, the absence of any motor vehicles and the use of horses, toy trains etc., to commute and reach various sightseeing locations spread across the hill stations has been the essence of the charm of the hill town, and the Court ought to protect the said ethos.

However, Amicus Curiae in the case, K. Parameshwar, submitted that on account of the restrictions of permitting any vehicles within the city of Matheran, a lot of inconveniences are caused to the citizens. He submitted that the children in the city find it difficult to attend schools, and solid waste is required to be properly managed on the head of the inhabitants, which is causing serious health hazards, adding that LPG cylinders could not be distributed to the residents etc.

He further submitted that the inhuman practice of man-pulled rickshaws is still prevalent, which is in derogation of the Right to Life, as enshrined under the Constitution of India.