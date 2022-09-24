e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMathadi workers to celebrate the birth anniversary of Annasaheb Patil

Mathadi workers to celebrate the birth anniversary of Annasaheb Patil

CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis along with other ministers to remain present during the event

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 07:55 PM IST
article-image

The Maharashtra Rajya Mathadi Transport and General Kamgar Union (MRMTGKU) will celebrate the 89th birth anniversary of former MLA Annasaheb Patil at the Auction House in APMC on Sunday.

Mahrashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Labor Minister Suresh Khade, MLA Ganeshji Naik, MLA Manda Mhatre, MLA Pravin Darekar, MLA Chhatrapati Shivendraraje Bhosle, MLA Prasad Lad, MLA Niranjan Dawkhare, Shiv Sena leader Vijayji Chaugule, BJP leader Ramchandra Gharat, Ashok Dak of the market committee and other dignitaries will remain present during the event.

Former MLA Narendra Patil and the general secretary of MRMTGKU informed that on the occasion of the 89th birth anniversary of former MLA Annasaheb Patil, senior mathadi workers will be felicitated. "The state government is likely to make an announcement for the welfare of Mathadi workers across the state," said Patil. 

Read Also
Awareness programme on World No Tobacco Day for Mathadi workers
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Bihar resident arrested for making bomb threat call to a person in Santacruz

Mumbai updates: Bihar resident arrested for making bomb threat call to a person in Santacruz

Maharashtra govt appoints guardian ministers; Devendra Fadnavis gets hometown Nagpur, Eknath...

Maharashtra govt appoints guardian ministers; Devendra Fadnavis gets hometown Nagpur, Eknath...

Thane police issue notice to female driver who hit delivery boy

Thane police issue notice to female driver who hit delivery boy

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to conduct women's health checkup during Navratri

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to conduct women's health checkup during Navratri

Mumbai: CBI conducts search in 21 states in cases related to child abuse

Mumbai: CBI conducts search in 21 states in cases related to child abuse