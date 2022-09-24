Mathadi workers to celebrate the birth anniversary of Annasaheb Patil

The Maharashtra Rajya Mathadi Transport and General Kamgar Union (MRMTGKU) will celebrate the 89th birth anniversary of former MLA Annasaheb Patil at the Auction House in APMC on Sunday.

Mahrashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Labor Minister Suresh Khade, MLA Ganeshji Naik, MLA Manda Mhatre, MLA Pravin Darekar, MLA Chhatrapati Shivendraraje Bhosle, MLA Prasad Lad, MLA Niranjan Dawkhare, Shiv Sena leader Vijayji Chaugule, BJP leader Ramchandra Gharat, Ashok Dak of the market committee and other dignitaries will remain present during the event.

Former MLA Narendra Patil and the general secretary of MRMTGKU informed that on the occasion of the 89th birth anniversary of former MLA Annasaheb Patil, senior mathadi workers will be felicitated. "The state government is likely to make an announcement for the welfare of Mathadi workers across the state," said Patil.