Massive Bus Driver Strike Enters Day 3: Mumbai's Transport Services Take Hit, Thousands Affected

Mumbai: The strike by the drivers of private bus operators hired by the BEST - Mumbai's civic transport utility - intensified on the third day, Friday, with more than 1,300 buses staying off roads, causing immense inconvenience to commuters using the service.

A spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said that as many as 1,375 out of the total 1,671 private buses of the civic transport service did not leave several bus depots, including Colaba, Worli, Majas, Shivaji Nagar, Ghatkopar, Deonar, Mulund, Santacruz, Oshiwara, and Magathane, since morning.

"The strike by drivers of private bus operators for the salary hike and other demands intensified on the third day. The majority of drivers from BEST's four big private bus operators - Mateshwari, SMT, Hansa, and Tata Motors - have joined the strike on Thursday," said a BEST official.

