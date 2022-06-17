e-Paper Get App

MASK ON! Maharashtra records 4,165 new COVID-19 infections, active cases jump to 21,749

Out of 8,15,17,399 laboratory samples 79,27,862 have been tested positive (09.73%) for COVID-19 until today

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 06:13 PM IST
Representative Image | AFP Photo

Maharashtra on Friday, June 17 recorded 4,165 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 21,749. Besides, 3 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,47,883.

3047 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,58,230. The recovery rate in the state is 97.86%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.86%.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 3601 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 34 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 378 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 23 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 10 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 10 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 12 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 97 fresh cases.

