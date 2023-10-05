Marriott's Powai Hotel Faces Legal Heat: Mumbai Commission Orders Compensation for Booking Mishap | representative pic

Mumbai: A district consumer commission has directed the Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel and Lakeside Chalet, Marriott Group, Powai to compensate a customer towards mental agony and litigation cost he had to suffer after the hotel cancelled the booking without prior intimation. The customer had taken membership and made a booking to celebrate his wedding anniversary. A superior hill side view was reserved and the customer was told to upgrade the same to lake view at the time of check-in by paying some extra money. The complainant had also placed an order for a cake and a bottle of wine with the hotel to celebrate the special day. However, on the day of booking when he arrived at the hotel with wife and luggage, he was asked by the hotel if there was some confirmation message he had received and eventually did not get the room. The customer then filed a consumer complaint.

Ghatkopar resident had taken membership a month before booking

The order dated October 3 was passed by Ravindra Nagre, president and S V Kalal, member of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mumbai Suburban Additional. It was passed on a complaint of Ghatkopar resident Dhaval Ajmera against Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel and Lakeside Chalet, Marriott Group through its CEO.



Ajmera took membership in February 2018. In December of the same year he made a booking for January 18, 2019 to celebrate his wedding anniversary for one night stay through telephone. He was informed of the booking over the phone and also told that he can upgrade the same. However on the day he reached the hotel, he was informed that due to overbooking the hotel management had transferred his booking from hotel building to executive apartment building. When the complainant objected saying that he lives in an apartment otherwise also and looked to change from a day to day routine, the hotel said that because of a marriage party in the hotel, reservations were moved to avoid disturbance of guests including the complainant.



Ajmera told the hotel that he did not like the layout and view of the apartment. He asked that he be given booking in any other Marriott Group Hotel in Mumbai but that was rejected. He was in turn told that he either accept what he was being given or go back. Ajmera then asked for a refund of reservation but he was denied the same. He then filed a police complaint after which the hotel refunded the money and also offered free state and free membership to him, which the complainant rejected.



During the hearing, the commission said cancelling the booking at the last minute clearly falls in the purview of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. It added that even though the hotel refunded the complainant's money and offered free suite stay at the hotel to complainant and his family members and a complimentary platinum status with Marriott Hotels, it cannot alter the position that the hotel rendered deficient service and adopted unfair trade practice. It said that the complainant be paid Rs 35,000 towards mental agony and litigation cost within 60 days of the order.