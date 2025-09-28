Marathwada Floods: Torrential Rains Disrupt Life, CM Fadnavis Reviews Relief Operations

Marathwada Floods: Sharad Pawar Demands Immediate Relief For Rain-Hit Farmers | PTI

Torrential rains have once again wreaked havoc across Marathwada, disrupting normal life in six districts and causing extensive damage to agriculture, homes, and infrastructure. Rivers and streams have changed their course, flooding farmlands and residential areas. The Godavari River and several tributaries, including Kayadhu River in Hingoli and Manjara River in Beed, Latur, and Dharashiv, are in spate. Since June, 90 lives have been lost due to heavy rainfall and flood-related incidents, while 2,857 villages have reported damaged crops.

CM Fadnavis Holds Review Meeting

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday morning held a comprehensive review with district collectors of eight Marathwada districts—Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Dharashiv, Parbhani—along with Solapur. He instructed officials to ensure immediate arrangements for food, drinking water, fodder, and healthcare in relief camps and emphasized that citizens in low-lying areas must be relocated in advance wherever dam water discharge is increasing. “Officials must stay on the ground and personally supervise relief operations,” the CM said.

Dam Discharge Situation

Heavy rainfall in catchment areas has led to massive water discharge:

Jayakwadi Dam: 1.25 lakh cusecs into the Godavari; could rise to 1.5 lakh cusecs.

Majalgaon Dam: Reduced discharge to 41,701 cusecs from 95,000.

Seena-Kolegaon: 75,000 cusecs released, reduced to 60,000 at some points.

Ujani Dam: 1 lakh cusecs being discharged.

District-wise Updates

Solapur: 4,002 people rescued; 6,500 sheltered in relief camps with food, water, and medical care. Akshaya Patra Foundation is supporting food distribution. Immediate relief of Rs10,000 with 10 kg each of rice and wheat is being given to affected families. Health camps will expand from Monday.

Beed: 17 dams are full, two at 90% capacity. Villages in Wadwani taluka lost road connectivity, prompting NDRF and Army deployment. Since September, 2,567 families evacuated; 10 deaths reported, with compensation disbursed to eight families.

Jalna: Heavy rainfall in 26 revenue circles; 48 of 51 projects overflowing. Over 225 citizens shifted to safer locations, with nine lives lost since June.

Latur: Over 500 citizens sheltered in camps from Ahmedpur, Udgir, Chakur, and other areas. Sixty submerged roads and bridges have reopened. NDRF teams remain on standby.

Nanded: 23 revenue circles received heavy rain on September 27, followed by 13 more on September 28. 67 people rescued; 424 in relief camps. Sixteen camps have been set up, and 56 houses collapsed.

Parbhani: Floods cut off 36 villages; 1,386 citizens relocated. Six deaths since June; compensation distributed. 203 damaged houses received financial aid, while local artists and citizens joined hands with administration for relief.

Hingoli: 23 revenue circles affected; 10 villages cut off. 13 deaths reported; compensation already given. Government allocated Rs 231.27 crore for immediate relief.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District received 818.5 mm rainfall against an average of 581.7 mm. 68 circles recorded heavy rainfall. 424 houses collapsed, including 133 pucca and 291 kutcha houses. Evacuated citizens sheltered in schools and community halls.

Dharashiv: Floods cut off six villages; 3,615 people relocated. 88 homes destroyed; immediate relief underway.

Rising Concerns

In Beed, Nanded, and Jalna, schools and police stations were inundated. In Latur and Nanded, schools and private tuition classes were suspended due to safety concerns. Relief operations continue with the help of NDRF, Army, NGOs, and local volunteers.

CM Assures Full Support

Chief Minister Fadnavis assured that all possible measures are being taken to minimize loss of life and property and directed that rescue, health, and rehabilitation operations be carried out on a war footing.