Marathi Community In Nigeria Thanks PM Modi For Granting Classical Language Status

Marathi community settled in Nigeria expressed joy at Marathi language getting the status of classical language when they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on official tour of the African nation.

The PM also lauded the Marathi community for being connected to their culture and roots during his interaction with the community members.

