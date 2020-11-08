Marathi Big Boss fame Abhijit Bichukale, who challenged Aaditya Thackeray in assembly polls, to contest in MLC election

Marathi Big Boss fame Abhijit Bichukale, who challenged Aaditya Thackeray in assembly polls, is now all set to contest in MLC election in Maharashtra.

As per the report by TV9 Marathi, Bichukale has filed his nomination for the State Legislature Council polls from Pune Graduates' constituency.

In 2019, he had contested against Aaditya Thackeray from Worli and from Satara against Shivendra Bhosale. His wife, Alankruta Bichukale had contested the Lok Sabha by-elections from Satara against Udayan-Raje Bhosale.

Bichukale was one of the most colourful contestants of ‘Marathi Bigg Boss season 2’, is also a politician and self-proclaimed poet from Satara. Popular among his fans as “Kavimanacha Neta”, Bichukale is known for contesting every possible election - from the municipality to Parliament.