Marathas' agitation to press for early restoration of quota in education and job

Mumbai: The pro-Maratha reservation organisations including Maratha Kranti Morcha on Sunday organised protests and sit-in dharna across Maharashtra demanding restoration of quota in education and government jobs at the earliest. These organisations do not want to rely on the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s assurance of giving justice but they want to continue to get benefits under the Maratha quota without any delays.

These organisations held protests at more than 20 locations in Greater Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Solapur, Latur and a couple of other places.

Maratha Kranti Morcha, which organised almost 58 morchas during 2016 and 2018, wanted to know why the Shiv Sena-led government was objecting to the agitation by the Maratha community. The MKM coordinator Virendra Pawar said, ‘’Shiv Sena grew and consolidated its presence by organising agitations. Now why it has objection against the agitation launched for demanding Maratha reservation?’’

Some of the MKM leaders also raised doubts over the government’s arguments during the Supreme Court hearings.

However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged the pro-Maratha quota organisations not to hit the roads and assured that the government will find a way out to give the community justice.

Public Work Minister Ashok Chavan, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota, has already said the government will soon file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s interim stay on 12% quota in education and 13% in government jobs under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018.