Maratha Tituka Melvava: Global celebration of Marathi language, culture comes to Mumbai; check the program schedule here |

Mumbai will host the historic ‘Maratha Tituka Melvava’ (Marathi World Conference) on January 4-5 wherein Marathi speakers from across the world will gather to celebrate their language and culture. Marathi Language Minister Deepak Kesarkar exclusively spoke to Marathi daily Navshakti and said that the meeting is being organised by the Marathi Language Department to encourage people to develop an interest in their language. The event will be attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The venue for the meet is the National Sports Club of India, Worli. Mr Kesarkar said this is the first time such a congregation has been organised by the State Government. He said the conference will be a “grand divine celebration of Marathi culture, language, traditions at the global level”.

A key part of the event is the Investor Meet – an interaction between Marathi entrepreneurs and investors from India and other nations – on January 6 at the Sahyadri Guest House. The participants will discuss the progress of industry and investment opportunities in the state. Mr Shinde and Mr Fadnavis will also be part of this session. Mr Kesarkar said that State Industry Minister Uday Samant will have a special interaction with participating entrepreneurs and investors.

Mr Kesarkar said the purpose of this meet is also to present the vanishing musical, food and fashion culture of Maharashtra. The event will also include traditional entertainment, book exhibition, stalls by self-help groups, seminars, narrations by Maharashtrians and musical sessions.

Check the schedule here:

Jan 4

Lazim, Dhol tasha and Mardani Khel performances

Singers

Nachiket Desai, Ketaki Bhave-Joshi, Madhuri Karmarkar, Mangesh Borgaonkar, Srirang Bhave

Interviews with cinema and theatre legends

Vandana Gupte, Neena Kulkarni, Shivaji Satam, Ashok Patki of Rang Kale

Seminar with writers

Sanjeevani Kher, publisher Harsh Bhatkal, writer Rishikesh Gupte.

Jan 5

Concert of Marathi devotional songs

Swar Amrita, Sridhar Phadke, Asha Khadilkar and Uttara Kelkar

Interviews

BMM president Sandeep Dixit, Purnabraham’s Jayanti Katale, actor Rohini Hattangadi, ad guru Bharat Dabholkar