7 things to look forward in 'Jaipur Literature Festival 2023'

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 03, 2023
The world’s most charismatic literary show, the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival, is all set to run its sixteenth edition from January 19-23 at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur
Listen to some of the 'greatest minds of the world' as they discuss various topics including fiction, poetry, economics, history, geopolitics, environment, entertainment, AI, science and tech and more
The exhilarating 'Jaipur Music Stage' will be a 3-day programme, set to run from 19th- 21st January, featuring a range of celebrated artistes from all around the globe is a music extravaganza that happens in the evenings
The Festival will also host a fascinating 'Heritage Evening' at the historic Amer Fort. It will include Kandyan and Odissi dance performances characterised by stunning visuals, choreography and an evocative soundscape
'Jaipur BookMark' brings together publishers, editors, literary agents, writers, translators and booksellers from across the world
For all literature enthusiasts, the Jaipur Literature Festival offers the perfect opportunity to meet your favourite authors in person. It also has book-signing kiosks at all venues where you can grab that rare signed copy
Food Stalls, Art & Culture- Memories Galore: From fascinating art installations to beautiful backdrops for the perfect Instagram shot - there is something for everyone. For shopping enthusiasts, the annual 'Buzzar' provides visitors with a taste of India
‘Friend of the Festival’ Experience offers well-appointed Festival Lounge where FOFs can relax, network, and occasionally meet speakers too over tea, coffee, or lunch; evening cocktails and dinner
