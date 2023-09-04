Maratha Reservation Row: Will Protestors Get Nod For Kunbi Certificates Today? |

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Cabinet subcommittee on Maratha Reservation will meet in the afternoon on Monday. The CM and both Dy CMs will be present in the Maratha Reservation-related sub-committee meeting. The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Sahyadri bungalow at 12 noon.

It is said that the subcommittee might likely come out with the decision to provide Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community. This will be a boost for the protestors as it will help them to secure reservation under the OBC quota.

Dy CM Fadnavis Calls Maratha Leader For Discussions

Amid the ongoing stressful situation in the background of the Maratha reservation agitation, Deputy CM Devendra Fadanavis talked with Maratha agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil and called him for discussions, ANI reported on Monday.

Rajya Sabha MP and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's descendent Udayanraje Bhosale had also requested the CM for a discussion on the issue. Dy CM assured Jarange Patil that justice would prevail in the Jalna incident. The government is hopeful that a meeting with Maratha's agitation leaders will take place soon.

CM Shinde Assures Justice To Maratha Community

Earlier on Saturday, CM Shinde said that the state government was committed to providing reservations to the Maratha community.

Speaking on the Jalna incident where a clash broke out between police and protesters demanding reservation for the Maratha community, Shinde said, "In November 2014, when the coalition government was in power under the leadership of then CM Devendra Fadnavis, the government announced the Maratha reservation. The High Court also upheld the Maratha Reservation decision taken by the government. But the Supreme Court took a different decision."

"Everyone knows that this is due to someone's negligence...The issue of the Maratha Reservation is currently in the court. The state government is fully prepared to fight this case in court...There are some difficulties, and the state government is trying to resolve them," he added. The Chief Minister appealed to people to be careful of those who wanted to take political mileage from the situation.

