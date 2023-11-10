Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange-Patil To Embark On Statewide Tour From Nov 15 In Third Phase Of Agitation | File

Maharashtra: The state government has started efforts on a war footing, to resolve the Maratha reservation issue. Now, teachers too have been co-opted into the search campaign for proof of Kunbi caste at the village-level. The revenue system too has got into action.

Although the state government says that its deadline for Maratha reservation is January 2, 2024, Manoj JarangePatil has clarified that the date is December 24, 2023. He has announced that he will embark on the third phase of the agitation from November 15. Touring the state, he will predict the government’s actions and give further directions. From December 1, a village-to-village relay fast is planned. In all events, the Maratha agitation is likely to flare up again.

Jarange-Patil Under Treatment After Recent Hunger Strike

Jarange-Patil is currently being treated at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after he ended the second phase of his hunger strike. Now that his health has improved, he plans to resume his fight for the cause of Maratha reservation and has announced the schedule of his weeklong statewide Maharashtra tour. He will tour the state on the issue of Maratha reservation. From November 15 to 23, he will hold meetings in villages. This will be the third phase of the agitation.

Meanwhile, the state government has been given a deadline of December 24, 2023. To ensure the momentum is maintained and to increase the pressure on the government, activists have already entered protest mode again. Jarange-Patil is trying to pressure the government by agitating in phases, hence the tour of Maharashtra before the deadline. All indications point to an impending flareup on the cards.

Earlier, Jarange-Patil had strongly criticised the Maharashtra government during his visit and said that he had hoped to get reservation from this government. Now, in the third phase, attention will be on what he has to say. From December 1, a relay hunger strike is once again planned across villages in the state.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)