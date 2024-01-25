Maratha Quota Row: Manoj Jarange Patil's March To Reach Navi Mumbai Today; Police Issues Traffic Advisory

Manoj Jarange-Patil | ANI

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has resumed his walk from Jalna to Mumbai in line with Maratha reservation and is set to reach Navi Mumbai on Thursday afternoon (January 25).

Heading to Pune, police have requested the protestors changed their route from Pune-Mumbai Expressway to Old Pune Highway. On Friday the Marathas will enter Mumbai city from different entry points on Republic Day. The Eknath Shinde led state government has urged to call off their protest march and assured a positive outcome on their demand for quota.

Maratha march in Mumbai is going to be unprecedented & historic. Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil is pulling the mammoth crowd that slowly & gradually marching towards Mumbai from different parts of the state. The crowd at each scheduled halt is swelling in multiple fold. pic.twitter.com/Gqa2l7bRkP — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) January 25, 2024

With protest march entering Navi Mumbai today, the Navi Mumbai, Police Commissioner on Thursday issued a notification regarding route diversions and restriction in Navi Mumbai jurisdiction. Patil's roadshow from Panvel will travel from Kharghar, Belapur and Nerul to Vashi.

Traffic diversions

1) Entry Shut: Mumbai-Pune Expressway to Konphata route shut except for vehicles having padayatra members.

Alternative: Travelers can use Kalamboli route

2) Entry Shut: For Vehicles coming from Mumbai-Pune Expressway to Barle Toll Naka, further route form Barle Toll Naka to Palaspe will be shut. (except for vehicles having padayatra members.)

Alternative: Khalapur or Khopoli Maarg

3) Entry Shut: For Vehicles coming from Khalapur Rasayani to Dandphata maarg Shendug and further heading to Palaspe will have the route to Palaspe shut.

Alternative: Kalamboli Circle maarg

4) Entry Shut: Vehicles coming to Gavamaarg Mumbai, Navi Mumbai & JNPT will have Palaspe route shut.

Alternative: Kharpada -Palaspe Maarg Panvel -Kalamboli Circle.

5) Entry shut for vehicles going form D Point to Pune & Goa

Alternative: Kalamboli Circle route

6) Entry shut: Panvel City and New Panvel City to Kongaon route

Alternative: Kalamboli Circle route

7) Entry shut: Vehicles going from Panvel city, Kalamboli Circle, Kanraja to JNPT will have route from D Point shut

Alternative: Internal routes within Panvel City

#MUMBAI | Heavy security deployed at both entry and exit points of Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Lonavala. #MarathaReservation supporters wanted to go towards Mumbai via Mumbai-Pune Expressway but the Police permitted them to travel through the Old Pune-Mumbai highway.#Maratha… pic.twitter.com/bZXveVzkHt — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 25, 2024

Heavy security deployed at both entry and exit points of Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Lonavala.

Jarange-Patil revived the Maratha quota agitation, going on hunger strike on August 29 this year at his Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district. At that time he just had a few supporters backing him. The police had lathi-charged the protesters on September 1, which left some people injured. After the impactful projest, Jarange-Patil gained prominence and he overnight became a prominent Maratha face in the state. His fast had then continued for 17 days.