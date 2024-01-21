 Maratha Quota: MBMC Ropes In 522 Staffers For 8-Day Survey
Blurb : Enumerators are tasked with conducting door-to-door survey of nearly 3.59 lakh households between January 23 and 31

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 11:22 PM IST
article-image
MBMC's Headquarter | File photo

Mumbai: As Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has started his march towards Mumbai, the state government has geared up to complete the survey work to fix social and educational backwardness of the community within eight days.

Accordingly, the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has roped in 522 staffers from various departments, who will play the role of enumerators to conduct a door-to-door survey of nearly 3.59 lakh households between January 23 and 31. Workshops are being held to train the enumerators to prepare them for the exercise that will be held under the supervision of Deputy Municipal Commissioner Maruti Gaikwad. The official has been appointed as the nodal officer for the process. The enumerators will be armed with a questionnaire featuring over 100 questions, formulated by the Pune-based Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, backed with a corresponding mobile application to record the public responses. Delving into social, economic and educational dimensions, the survey includes multiple questions in each category.

“A total of 522 personnel have been deployed as enumerators to visit each household in all the six wards. We appeal to the citizens to extend their support to the on-field survey teams for the expeditious collection of data,” requested Gaikwad.

Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission has been tasked with preparing the report to establish the social and educational backwardness of the members of the Maratha community.

