Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Eyes CSR Funds To Expand Tech-Savvy Waste Management Plan

Mira-Bhayandar: Buoyed by the success of the quick response (QR) code-based waste segregation model implemented on a pilot project basis in October 2023, the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now rolled up its sleeves to take the model across the twin-city on the virtue of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

The twin-city daily generates around 550 tonnes of garbage. Segregation at source has jumped from 45% to 90%, thanks to the tech-savvy plan.

MBMC's emphasis on solid waste management

“Solid waste management is a crucial aspect to maintain a clean environment. The response to our pilot project has been overwhelming. To replicate the model in all wards, we are trying to rope in establishments, including those from the banking sector, for arranging CSR funds,” said civic chief Sanjay Katkar.

Explaining how the QR-based model for waste segregation works, deputy civic chief Ravi Pawar said, “During waste collection, the sanitary workers scan the QR code affixed at the entrance of the house and record their feedback (detailing whether waste segregation was done at source or not).” The workers then click photographs of bins dumped with non-segregated garbage and upload them on a software. Sanitation department officials approach non-complying households to create awareness about the importance of their role in supporting the mechanism.

Commercial waste generators yet to catch up

Additional quantity of more than 10 tonnes is generated in the form of industrial and bio-medical waste. However, the quantity of segregation at source continues to hover below 65%, which impacts garbage processing as the lone plant in Uttan can only handle segregated waste.