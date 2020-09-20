Maratha Kranti Morcha members stage protest over SC stay on quota

Members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha on Sunday staged a protest in Mumbai's Lalbaug area demanding revocation of the Supreme Court order staying reservations in government jobs and college admissions for Marathas.

About 20 to 22 other protests took place in other parts of the city and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has assured that justice will be done to the Maratha community.

"We demand revocation of the Supreme Court's stay on the Maratha reservation. Amid this pandemic, we are risking our lives and taking to the streets because we do not want our children to be left without jobs and education," Rajan Ghat a coordinator of the Maratha Kranti Morcha told ANI, adding that they were maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

He added, "This is a peaceful protest, but in the coming days, these protests won't be silent. We have been fighting for the past 40 years and over 60 protests have been carried out here. Several cases have been registered against us but we deserve this reservation."

On September 9, the Supreme Court had directed that no quota would be granted to the people of the Maratha community in education and jobs in the state this year and deferred the hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of a Maharashtra law granting Maratha reservation in education and jobs to a larger bench.