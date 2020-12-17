Marashtra’s coronavirus recovery rate up 94%, logs less than 5K cases for past 11 days

The COVID-19 recovery rate of the state has now touched 94 per cent with 4,679 patients being discharged on Wednesday, increasing the tally of total recoveries to 17,69,897.

Maharashtra reported 4,304 new coronavirus infections while 95 patients succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state rose to 18,80,893 and the death toll has gone up to 48,434 so far.

Mumbai, meanwhile, witnessed a spike in the daily cases on Wednesday with the city reporting 795 new positive cases and 12 COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The number of coronavirus cases in the city stands at 2,84,404 as of now and as many as 11,007 died of the disease so far. The state is reporting fewer than 5,000 COVID-19 cases for the past eleven days now. Even as mid-December has arrived, there is no sign of a potential second wave against the prediction made by the health experts recently.

The state reported 65,161 COVID-19 cases this month till date whereas 66,500 cases in November and 1,81,323 cases in October during the corresponding period, showed a comparison of the data for the past two months.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, chairman, communicable diseases prevention control and technical committee of the state, said that the situation needs to be monitored till January end to reach on to a conclusion.

“Maharashtra is getting less number of COVID-19 cases, which means some sort of immunity is working for us despite the state has a large number of vulnerable population. Still, we cannot say that the situation is improving as there is no decline in the number of cases, but at the same time cases are not going up as well. In my view, we will have to wait for another one-and-half months (till January end) to reach at a conclusion,” said Dr Salunkhe, who is also a public health expert. To be on a safer side, the people should treat the situation as the lull before the storm, and act accordingly, he cautioned.