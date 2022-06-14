Many cities of Maharashtra to be growth centres of the country: PM Modi | Twitter/@BJP4India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Mumbai is the city of dreams, however, there are many such cities in Maharashtra, which are going to be the growth centres of the country in the 21st century. ‘’With this thinking, on one hand, the infrastructure of Mumbai is being modernized and at the same time, modern facilities are being increased in other cities as well, he pointed out,’’ he noted in his address after the inauguration of the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai today.

Jal Bhushan, which has been the official residence of the Governor of Maharashtra since 1885, was rebuilt. The Gallery has been developed in the bunker as a one of its kind museum to commemorate the contributions of freedom fighters and revolutionaries of Maharashtra. It offers tributes to the contributions of Vasudev Balwant Phadke, the Chaphekar brothers, the Savarkar brothers, Madam Bhikaji Cama, V B Gogate, Naval Mutiny in 1946, among others.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said Maharashtra has inspired the country in many fields. He added that there is a very rich legacy of social reformers from Jagatguru Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj to Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Prime Minister said that from Maharashtra, Sant Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj, Sant Namdev, Sant Ramdas, and Sant Chokhamela have infused energy into the country.

‘’If we talk of Swarajya, said the Prime Minister, the lives of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj strengthen the sense of patriotism in every Indian even today,’’ said Modi. The Prime Minister also noted the inclusion of ancient values and memories of freedom struggle in the architecture of Raj Bhavan and praised the spirit of turning Raj Bhavan into Lok Bhavan.

“This spirit from local to global is the basis of our Aatmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan”, he said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan should become a new pilgrim center.