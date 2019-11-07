Manohar Bhide cools his heels at Matoshree

Mumbai: The desperate BJP is clutching at straws. After CM Devendra Fadnavis’ midnight dash to Nagpur failed to yield results, BJP despatched its emissary Manohar Bhide to Matoshree.

Bhide is no ordinary person; a well-known votary of Hindutva, he is acknowledged as a Guru of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Nonetheless, he was made to cool his heels on a bench outside.

Incidentally, Uddhav is not entertaining any leader from the BJP; they are at the moment all persona non grata at his residence. After Bhide realised that he would not get to meet Uddhav, who he was told was not available, he waited for some time before leaving. He was, however, politely told that he would be granted an audience at the earliest. Neeraj Gunde, an RSS veteran, who played a key role in finalising the seat sharing arrangement between the BJP and the Sena for Assembly election, too, was unable to meet Uddhav last week.