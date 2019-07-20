Man kills woman for refusing sexual favours; arrested

Palghar: A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a married woman for rejecting his sexual advances, police said. The woman was found in a pool of blood with her head smashed near her agricultural farm in Virar on July 15, police PRO Hemant Katkar said.

The Virar police registered a case under IPC Section 302 (murder) and initiated a probe. Acting on certain leads, the police detained the accused, Rajesh Pawar (30), and subjected him to interrogation, he said. Pawar, who was placed under arrest on the night of July 17, has confessed to his crime, Katkar claimed.