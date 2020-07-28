Mumbai Crime: Man held with 56 kg of cannabis

The property cell of the Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 42-year-old man with 56 kilograms of cannabis.

Acting on a tip-off a team from the crime branch laid a trap at Malvani and took Mukhtar Ansari in custody on Friday. During the search operations, cannabis worth Rs 6 lakh was seized and he was arrested under the sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances act (NDPS). According to the crime branch officer, Ansari has been previously arrested atleast four times in similar cases.