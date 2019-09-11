Man hacks dog to death for barking outside butcher’s shop

Mumbai: In a heinous act, a man working as a butcher killed a homeless dog in an inebriated state at Goregaon (E) on Monday afternoon. The accused, Irshad Qureshi, was arrested by Dindoshi Police and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Cruelty against Animals Act.

Homeless dogs, who hardly get anything to eat, often gather near a butcher shop and fish market to eat the remains of the fish/chicken and mutton. Similarly, dogs used to gather around Pakeezah Mutton Shop near Ambedkar Chowk in Goregaon (E).

According to the police, on Monday around 12.30pm, Qureshi, an employee at the mutton shop saw a black homeless dog lurking and barking outside the shop for the remains.

Qureshi, who was in an inebriated state, took a butcher's knife and killed the dog. Following this, he left the dog to die and continued with his work.

This incident, however, was witnessed by few locals, who immediately reported the matter to police.

A team from Dindoshi police station reached the spot and arrested Qureshi, while the dog was rushed to a veterinary hospital. It was declared dead before arrival due to extensive loss of blood.

Qureshi was arrested on Monday and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Cruelty against animals Act, said Prakash Bele, senior inspector of Dindoshi police station. Qureshi was produced in a local magistrate court on Tuesday and was granted bail.