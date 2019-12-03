Man flashes teen on video call, tracked down

Mumbai: Wadala police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly flashing a 17-year-old girl, during a video call. Sambhaji Hussainkar, the accused, is a resident of Worli. He has been previously arrested for similar offences.

According to Wadala police, the girl received a WhatsApp video call from an unknown number on Saturday. Since the number was unknown, she did not answer the call.

However, after getting 17-18 missed calls, her mother insisted that she answered, saying it could be her relative calling due to an emergency.

When she took the call, she saw a person sitting without any clothes. She immediately disconnected the call and rushed to her elder brother. He then took her to Wadala police station and lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the caller.

Wadala police then tracked the number and arrested Hussainkar on Monday. He was arrested under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for molestation (354) and under sections of the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

The police have also booked him under certain sections of the Information Technology Act. According to the police, Hussainkar was a serial offender who was arrested a year ago by Worli police for similar behaviour.

The police have seized his mobile phone and found that he had made numerous calls to girls and women randomly by seeing their display pictures.

On Monday, he was produced before the court and sent to police custody for further interrogation.