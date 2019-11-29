Man duped of Rs 50K with overseas job offer

Bhayandar: Yet another job aspirant has fallen prey to the evil designs ofracketeers in Bhayandar.

Based on a complaint by a 22-year-old, the Navghar police has filed an FIR in this regard under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against five people, including theoperators and staffers of a fly-by-night travel agency in Bhayandar.

According to the police, the complainant, who is an air-conditioner technician, came across an advertisement on a popular social networking site offering an overseas job in the Gulf.

The complaint has alleged that he was tricked into paying up a total of Rs 50,000 under the pretext of documentation, medical check-up and completing other formalities. This was apart from submitting his passport. In return, he was given forged copies of visa and offer letters.

After cross verifying the visa papers with the embassy, the complainant realised that he was duped. He then registered a complaint with the police. However, no arrests have been made so far.