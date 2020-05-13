Man duped for Rs 21,000 while ordering vodka online

A 26-year-old man from Grant Road was cheated for Rs 21,000 while ordering liquor online. The man has ordered the two bottles of Vodka worth Rs 1840 that had cost him Rs 21,000.

According to the police, the victim is an assistant mannager with a bank, in the first week of May, while searching for liquor shops online he found a shop which was showing open even during the lockdown. He contacted on the number displayed online and ordered two bottles of Vodka worth Rs 1840 and payed online. However, after the payment the person on the phone claimed that he is yet to receive any payment and sent a QR code for registration as soon as victim registered the QR code Rs 21,624 were withdrawn from his account. When victim asked him about the transaction the front person disconnected the phone saying that he is yet to receive any payment.

The victim then approached D B Marg police station and offence of cheating and under the Information Technology act was registered..

"While ordering liquor online or on the phone one should make sure that the number of shop is trusted and If ordering liquor from the number they found online then they should follow cash on delivery methid to avoid being duped," said advocate (Dr.) Prashant Mali, Cyber Law Expert.

The state government on Tuesday allowed the home delivery of liquor for the period of lockdown and also indicated that they will slowly moved online.