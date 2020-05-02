Man dies due to hospital’s negligence

Mumbai: A 62-year-old patient died at MT Agarwal hospital due to negligence and irresponsible attitude of doctors, as the patient on wheelchair was left unattended for three hours without any medical assistance provided to him, allege relatives of the deceased.

The incident took place at MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund and relatives of the deceased have alleged that the victim was not attended by the hospital staff. The hospital administration has ordered an inquiry after receiving complaints from relatives of the deceased.

When FPJ contacted hospital authorities, their Dean said, "What happened today in the hospital is wrong. Assistant medical officers have been ordered to investigate the matter. Action will taken against those found guilty in the investigation", said Pradip Angre, Dean of MT Agarwal hospital.