Man booked for stalking, sending lewd message to make-up artist

An Oshiwara-based make-up artist has approached police and lodged a complaint against an unidentified accused for sending obscene messages and stalking her. The complainant said that the accused claimed he got her number thinking she was into prostitution. Oshiwara Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

According to police, the complainant had received a call from an unknown man, who said that he got the number from one of his acquaintances. The accused thought that the complainant is a sex worker and inquiries dabout the rates. Shocked upon receiving such a message, the woman ignored it at first after she thought it may be a case of mistexting, only to be stalked in the future.

A few days later on Tuesday, however, she started getting obscene messages from the accused, insulting her modesty, in which he asked her to call him and that the accused was ready for bargaining. When things went out of control and the intensity of calls and messages increased, the woman decided to lodge a complaint and approached Oshiwara Police on Wednesday.

The make-up artist said in her complaint, "The man messaged that he was willing to pay Rs 3,000 and above, while bargaining and constantly called me. I have no clue how he got the impression that I was into prostitution and who shared my number with him."

Acting on the complaint, police booked the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for insulting modesty of a woman, stalking along with sections of the Information Technology Act. While police have sought details of the accused's number, they have contacted the network service provider for more details in a bid to nab him.