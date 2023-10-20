Malabar Hill Reservoir Project: Day After Kesarkar Assures Halting Work At Construction Site, Bulldozers Seen Back In Action |

Mumbai: The Malabar Hill Reservoir reconstruction project is proceeding undeterred, adhering to the BMC's original plan. Efforts to relocate the existing pumping station from the west side of Hanging Garden to the Post Office Reservoir plot are persisting without any interruptions on Friday, as evidenced by a recent photograph from the site.

Guardian ministers Deepak Kesarkar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha have entered the fray, expressing differing opinions on the project. While Kesarkar has directed civic authorities to reevaluate the need for reconstruction and explore repair possibilities, Lodha conducted a public hearing, reflecting the community's concerns. Kesarkar assured residents that ongoing work at the Malabar Hill Reservoir site would be halted pending a fresh audit report.

Residents' Pleas And Alternative Solutions

Residents, deeply attached to the iconic Hanging Garden, met with Kesarkar to voice their apprehensions. Kesarkar emphasized the uniqueness of Hanging Garden and expressed intentions to consult experts to explore alternatives to reconstruction. He highlighted the possibility of utilising modern technologies for reservoir upgrades, signalling a potential shift from traditional methods.

The contentious project involves the felling of 389 trees, sparking public outcry. Residents have adamantly demanded the project's cancellation and proposed a core committee to identify alternative locations for the new reservoir. As the proposal faces scrutiny, the BMC's Water Supply Department is reassessing the tree-saving measures, particularly regarding the new reservoir compartment.