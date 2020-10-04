Major fire breaks out a godown in Bhiwandi, no casualties reported

Thane: A major fire broke into the godown in Bhiwandi, during night hours on Saturday. However, no one injury or casualty was reported.

"The godown located at Parathnath complex, Dapoda, in Bhiwandi; was occupied with cardboards, which caught with the major fire at around 8:30 pm, last night. The locals altered the police and fire officials, who reached the spot with two fire engines, one water tanker, and one jumbo water tanker," informed fire official from Bhiwandi.

"The exact reason behind the fire is not yet identified. However, no casualty or injury was reported in this incident. The fire was brought under control in late-night hours on Saturday," added official.