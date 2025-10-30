 ‘Main Kyu Gaali Khau?’: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s Candid Remark As NHAI Set To Install QR Codes Naming Responsible Officials | VIDEO
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari suggested displaying photos of contractors and officials on potholes to hold them accountable for poor-quality roads, advocating transparency during the CII National Conference.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
‘Main Kyu Gaali Khau?’: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s Candid Remark As NHAI Set To Install QR Codes Naming Responsible Officials | VIDEO |

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday made a sharp yet humorous statement on accountability in road construction, suggesting that photos of contractors, consultants, and officials responsible for poor-quality roads be displayed publicly on the potholes so that citizens know whom to hold responsible.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Conference, Gadkari said, “I have talked about putting up a sign on the road so that anyone can know who the road minister is, who the secretary is, what his phone number is, who the contractor is, who the executive engineer was, his phone number, all the details."

In a candid conversation with the press he further continued, "Main kyu gaali khau? (Why should I face the abuse?)." He further said, "Print the photo of the contractor too. Print the photo of the consultant too. Print the photo of the secretary too. Why should this (road issues) hang around me? Why should I answer on social media? So now I’ve decided to make everyone aware. Those who don’t do their work properly will face the public’s anger.”

The remark, made in Gadkari’s trademark candid tone, drew laughter from the audience but underscored his message on accountability and transparency in infrastructure projects.

Pimpri-Chinchwad: BJP Yuva Morcha Maharashtra President Anup More Resigns Amid Assault Case Controversy
TOSS Result 2025 Out For SSC, Inter Exams; Class 10 Records 48.86% Pass, Class 12 Achieves 58.21% Pass Rate
Otis India Elevates Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project With 55 Advanced Elevators And Escalators
Mumbai Shocker: 15-20 Children Reportedly Kidnapped In Broad Daylight, Held Hostage At Acting Studio
article-image

Coinciding with Gadkari’s remarks, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced that it will soon install project information sign boards with QR codes along national highways across India. The initiative aims to enhance “ease of commuting” and public awareness about ongoing and completed projects.

Vertical QR code boards will show the National Highway number, project length, construction and maintenance periods, contact details for key personnel, emergency helpline 1033, and information on nearby facilities like hospitals, petrol pumps, and service stations.

The boards will be placed at toll plazas, rest areas, truck lay-byes, and highway start/end points for easy visibility. The ministry said the move will not only improve road user experience but also strengthen transparency and safety.

Meanwhile, the NHAI is expected to raise ₹35,000–₹40,000 crore in FY26 through asset monetisation, surpassing its FY25 collection of ₹24,399 crore and the budget target of ₹30,000 crore. This comes as part of the government’s continued push to ensure efficiency, accountability, and financial sustainability in India’s road infrastructure network.

Otis India Elevates Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project With 55 Advanced Elevators And...

Mumbai Shocker: 15-20 Children Reportedly Kidnapped In Broad Daylight, Held Hostage At Acting Studio

Who Is Rohit Arya? Accused Who Took 20 Children Hostage In Powai & Threatened To Set Them On Fire

Mumbai Police Rescue 20 Children Held Hostage At Acting Studio In Powai; Accused Detained

Powai Hostage Case: Mumbai Police Detain Rohit Arya After He Holds 15–20 Children Hostage; All...

