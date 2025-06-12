'Mahayuti Alliance To Contest Local Body Elections Jointly,' Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | ANI

Mumbai: The possible alignment of the Thackeray brothers seems to have prompted the Mahayuti to contest the upcoming local body elections jointly.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state unit chief of the BJP, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, said on Wednesday that the three-party alliance would contest the elections together. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will contest the upcoming local body elections in the state together, except for friendly fights where tie-ups do not materialise, Fadnavis told media persons in Akola.

The state BJP president, working president, and the election committee of the party have been authorised to take decisions related to the local bodies elections, said the CM, adding, the Mahayuti has decided to contest the polls as an alliance. There will be friendly fights wherever a tie-up does not work out.

Earlier, it was being said BJP may not contest elections with its allies – the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Most crucial elections will be in Mumbai, Thane and Pune, where the Shiv Sena and NCP have a sizable presence thanks to their party network.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said in Mumbai the three parties will contest the local and civic body elections together. He echoed the CM’s statement, saying in the event of differences over seat sharing in some places, there will be friendly fights.