 'Mahayuti Alliance To Contest Local Body Elections Jointly,' Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Mahayuti Alliance To Contest Local Body Elections Jointly,' Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

'Mahayuti Alliance To Contest Local Body Elections Jointly,' Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state unit chief of the BJP, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, said on Wednesday that the three-party alliance would contest the elections together. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will contest the upcoming local body elections in the state together, except for friendly fights where tie-ups do not materialise, Fadnavis told media persons in Akola.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 11:23 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | ANI

Mumbai: The possible alignment of the Thackeray brothers seems to have prompted the Mahayuti to contest the upcoming local body elections jointly.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state unit chief of the BJP, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, said on Wednesday that the three-party alliance would contest the elections together. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will contest the upcoming local body elections in the state together, except for friendly fights where tie-ups do not materialise, Fadnavis told media persons in Akola.

The state BJP president, working president, and the election committee of the party have been authorised to take decisions related to the local bodies elections, said the CM, adding, the Mahayuti has decided to contest the polls as an alliance. There will be friendly fights wherever a tie-up does not work out.

Read Also
'Operation Sindoor Was Like Kids Playing Video Games': Congress' Nana Patole's Controversial Remarks...
article-image

Earlier, it was being said BJP may not contest elections with its allies – the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Most crucial elections will be in Mumbai, Thane and Pune, where the Shiv Sena and NCP have a sizable presence thanks to their party network.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Congress MLA Nana Patole Sparks Row Over 'Operation Sindoor' Remark, Compares Indian Army Strike To ‘Video Game’
VIDEO: Congress MLA Nana Patole Sparks Row Over 'Operation Sindoor' Remark, Compares Indian Army Strike To ‘Video Game’
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said in Mumbai the three parties will contest the local and civic body elections together. He echoed the CM’s statement, saying in the event of differences over seat sharing in some places, there will be friendly fights.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Congress MLA Nana Patole Sparks Row Over 'Operation Sindoor' Remark, Compares Indian Army...

VIDEO: Congress MLA Nana Patole Sparks Row Over 'Operation Sindoor' Remark, Compares Indian Army...

Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges...

Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges...

Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case...

Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case...

Mumbai This Weekend: From Food Festivals To Art Workshops; Your Guide To Most Exciting Events In The...

Mumbai This Weekend: From Food Festivals To Art Workshops; Your Guide To Most Exciting Events In The...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges...