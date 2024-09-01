Maharashtra’s Touring Talkies To Showcase Historical Films, Promote Government Schemes In Rural Areas

Mumbai: To help preserve culture and earn that extra dime, touring talkies and tent cinemas will showcase films about historical events and also promote government schemes. The directive has been issued by State Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Observers said these films reach rural and remote areas, where word-of-mouth publicity works best for schemes that people can benefit from.

About Touring Talkies

Touring talkies are operated in villages with a population of less than one lakh. Currently, there are 50-52 touring talkies in Maharashtra. To keep them running, the government will provide a grant of Rs 2 lakh to each operator. The tickets for the movies shown typically cost around Rs 30.

To help with this change, the state government will give operators a one-time financial boost. This support will help them adjust to the new rules and keep providing local entertainment