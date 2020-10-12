Maharashtra’s Covid death jumps to 40,349, recovery rate at 82.86%

Mumbai: Maharashtra recorded 10,792 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which pushed the state's cumulative tally to 15,28,226, a state health department bulletin stated.

The death toll due to the Covid19 jumped to 40,349 after 309 patients succumbed to the infection on Sunday. Meanwhile, total of 10,461 patients were recovered and discharged from hospitals across the state on Sunday.

The state's recovery rate is now 82.86 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.64 per cent.

There are total of 2,21,174 active cases in across the state, while the number of people tested so far is 76,43,584. So far, 12,66,240 patients have recovered across the state.

Mumbai on Sunday reported 2,199 new cases of coronavirus and with that, the cumulative case count of the financial capital climbed to 2,29,450.

R/ Central ward ( Borivali and part of Charkop) which tops the list of worst affected wards on the city has crossed 15,000 mark. The ward has 15,114 cumulative cases while 2717 are active cases (the highest in the city).

Meanwhile, three other wards in the city have recorded over 13000 cases these include K West (Andheri west, Juhu) with 13,995 cumulative cases and 2118 active cases, K East (Andheri East, Vile Parle, Jogeshwari) with 13354 total cases of which 2005 are active and P north ( Malad) with 13342 of which 1519 cases are active.

Also, 42 patients succumbed to the infection taking the death toll of the city to 9,430.

On the contrary, total 1,93,805 patients have recovered till date and the number of active cases in the city is now pitched at 22,919.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded a rise of 4,121 cases on Sunday, of which 2,170 were in Mumbai city alone.

MMR's cumulative case tally currently stands at 5,29,394, of which 2,29,446 cases were reported from Mumbai alone

The region recorded 90 deaths due to the virus during the day, which included 42 in Mumbai. With this, the fatality toll in MMR jumped to 16,927, including Mumbai's 9,433.

On Sunday Pune city reported 644 new cases, Pimpri Chinchwad 333, Nashik city 400, Ahmednagar city 152, Aurangabad city 126 and Nagpur city 381.

Of the 309 fresh deaths, 169 were reported in last 48 hours, the statement said.

Currently, there are total 23,10,783 people under home quarantine across the state while another 24,726 are in institutional quarantine.