Maharashtra won’t become 'Udta Maharashtra', assures Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said the government would curb drug abuse in the state and will not let it become "Udta Maharashtra", referring to a film on addiction problem in Punjab.

He was responding to a question asked by Congress leader Anant Gadgil in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Earlier during the discussion, BJP MLC Suresh Dhas said if the issue of drug abuse is not addressed properly, Maharashtra would become like "Udta Punjab".

To this, Deshmukh said, "We are taking various steps to curb the supply of addictive drugs and won't let the state become 'Udta Maharashtra'."