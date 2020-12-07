Maharashtra: Woman files harassment complaint against pothole-ridden road in Aurangabad

A woman in Maharashtra, who has to travel to a place near here for work every day, has filed a police complaint against a pothole-ridden road, saying it is causing her "mental, physical and financial harassment".

When contacted, a senior police official told PTI on Monday that they are looking into the woman's complaint and will approach the authorities concerned in this connection.

The complainant, Sandhya Gholve, lives in Aurangabad city and has to travel every day to her workplace in Phulambri tehsil, located around 30 km from here.

The road stretch is part of the Aurangabad-Ajanta highway, which is currently undergoing expansion.

Some foreign tourists had also earlier expressed the difficulties they faced in reaching the world-famous Ajanta caves here because of the bad road condition.

Gholve has filed a police complaint about the problems being faced by travellers on this stretch and demanded that the police act against the 'road'.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, she said, "The potholes on this road are causing mental, physical and financial harassment to me. But, the police have not acted on it till now."

In her complaint, the woman said she was expecting an improvement in the road condition, but it is rather worsening day-by-day.

"Hence, action should be taken against the Aurangabad-Phulambri road. Many people like me are facing this issue, and we will also demand justice in court," she said.

When contacted, a senior official from Phulambri police station told PTI that the complaint was received two-three months back.

"We are going through a complaint. We will write a letter to the government authorities concerned in this case," he said.