Thane: Auto drivers spend their own money to repair potholes

Almost every day we come across potholes and damaged roads. But what do we do about it? Many of us drive dodging potholes and simultaneously cursing the government.

However, auto drivers in Thane took to the task of repairing the roads. They filled the potholes and cleared the roads on Sunday at their own expense.

Mahape-Shilphata Road in the vicinity was filled with the potholes and commuters and drivers have been facing issues due to it.

For auto drivers expenses of repairing their autos, every day had become a task and even the commuters complained of bumpy roads. The drivers raised the complaint to the administration several times but the administration failed to acknowledge the complaint.

The distressed rickshaw pullers then collected Rs. 100 each and filled the potholes.

The task was done on behalf of Thane and Navi Mumbai District Auto Rickshaw/Taxi Drivers Association. Vikas Suryavanshi, Dinesh Bhoir, Vinod Vaskar, Ibrahim Shah, Roshan Bhoir and few other members of the organization participated in the event.