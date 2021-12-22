Maharashtra winter session: MVA govt to move motion condemning desecration of Chhatrapati Shivaji statue in Karnataka

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government will move a motion condemning the desecration of the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue in Karnataka. The Shiv Sena has issued a whip asking all legislators to be present.

"We will move a motion in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly against the defacement of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Karnataka," Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil was quoted saying by ANI.

The MVA also ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in their flagship 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme for subsidized meals.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 11:10 AM IST