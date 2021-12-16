Maharashtra: Will Omicron cases surge in January? Here's what Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr Pradeep Vyas said

Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr Pradeep Vyas has said that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is likely to see a surge in cases in January next year across the state.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Omicron infection is increasing rapidly in the world and patients are also being found in Maharashtra.

"These patients can be found not only in big cities but also in small towns. Next month, in January, a large number of people in the state will be infected with Omicron," said Vyas during a presentation at the state cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, as per Maharashtra's COVID bulletin, the Omicron cases tally touched 32 on Wednesday.

Maximum Omicron cases have been reported from Mumbai with a total of 13 infections. Followed by 10 in Pimpri Chinchwad, two each in Pune Municipal Corporation, Osmanabad and one each in Kalyan Dombivali, Nagpur, Latur, Vasai Virar and Buldhana.

Of these, 25 cases have been discharged after a negative RT PCR test, the Maharashtra health department said.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 05:14 PM IST