Maharashtra Viral Video: Stones Pelted At Bhusaval-Nandurbar Passenger Train By Unidentified Miscreants In Jalgaon

Jalgaon: Tensions prevailed in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra as an unidentified group of miscreants pelted stones at Bhusaval-Nandurbar passenger train. Reports said that the mob gathered at the railway tracks and began pelting stones at the train, due to which a state of panic struct among the minds of the passengers.

The video capturing the incident is doing rounds on social media. The video was shared by @Mumbaikhabar9 on X, formerly known as Twitter and said in the post, "Watch this video shot by a passenger of a train between Jalgaon & Nandurbar, which was targeted by stone throwing mob yesterday at 2.30 pm. This follows riots that erupted in Sakri & adjoining towns bordering Dhule in Maharashtra. Clip courtesy- Subhash Gupta."

Video | Watch this video shot by a passenger of a train between Jalgaon & Nandurbar, which was targeted by stone throwing mob yesterday at 2.30 pm. This follows riots that erupted in Sakri & adjoining towns bordering Dhule in Maharashtra. Clip courtesy- Subhash Gupta pic.twitter.com/iXSlLr4sPH — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) July 13, 2024

In the video it could be seen that roughly over 25 people were gathered at the railway track, and some of them were throwing stones at the train. Passengers seen attempting to vacate the train to flee out of fear. Soon after the Railway police was informed about the incident, the police registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. The miscreants are still yet to be identified and the motive behind the attack is also being found out. Whether any riots took place after the incident or not is yet to be confirmed.

Several questions have been raised over the safety of train passengers in with multiple incidents of trains being attacked by stone pelting coming light in various parts of India. Recently in April 2024, a case of stone-pelting was reported on a MEMU train travelling from Gwalior to Jaura. The incident happened when the train reached Birla Nagar station in Gwalior. It is worth noting that earlier, similar stone attacks were reported on the Vande Bharata Express and Shatabdi Express near Gwalior-Morena.