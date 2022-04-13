Maharashtra: Vidrohi Marathi literary meet on April 23, 24 in Latur

The 16th Vidrohi Marathi literary meet will be held on April 23 and 24 here with the aim of creating awareness about democracy, equality and fraternity, and to oppose the increasing "cultural terror" in the society, its organisers said on Wednesday.

The meet will be held at the Zilla Parishad Ground here, named Vidrohi Mahatma Basawanna Vachan Sahitya Nagari for the event, they said.

"On the day of the inauguration, a meeting of youths will be held. College students are requested to participate in it," president of he meet Dr Anjum Quadri said.

During the meet, various cultural programmes like ghazal recitation, street plays, sculpture, elocution and essay writing competitions will be held.

Earlier, it was announced that the 95th Marathi literary meet - Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan - will be held at Udgir in Latur district from April 22 to 24. The event will be inaugurated by NCP chief Sharad Pawar and President Ram Nath Kovind and Union minister Nitin Gadkari will attend the concluding ceremony on April 24.

