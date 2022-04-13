Navi Mumbai: Two police constable booked for entering bio bubble during IPL match in Nerul stadium

Nerul Police have registered an FIR against two police personnel for allegedly entering the bio bubble, set up for the IPL matches at Dr D Y Patil Stadium in Nerul. A bio-bubble arrangement limits sportspersons' contact with the outside world and safeguards them from contracting Covid-19.

According to police, both the police personnel were on duty during the Gujarat and Hyderabad IPL match on Monday night and under the influence of alcohol, they allegedly entered the bio-bubble despite other police personnel trying to prevent them. Police said there was also a scuffle of other police personnel with them.

They were identified as Ravindra Mate, 33, attached to Taloja police station Narendra Nagpure, 36, and attached to Thane police commissioner. Police said that the incident took place around 10.40 pm on April 11, 2022.

According to Nerul police, during the match, the duo forced their way into the bio bubble on the podium in the G Gallery on the ground floor of the stadium. Only players have access to the bio-bubble to prevent any contact of Covid.

“Other police personnel tried to stop them, but they got into a scuffle and ran towards the ground. The act was captured on the camera. After the IPL organizers came to know about this, they lodged a complaint directly with the Commissioner of Police,” said an official from Nerul police station.

Both police constables Mate and Nagpur were later arrested and after a medical examination, they were found to have consumed alcohol. A case has been registered against them under section 85 (1) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act 1049 at the Nerul police station.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:26 AM IST