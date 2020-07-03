Maharashtra University of Health Sciences exam 2020: Theory and practical examination postponed to August 4

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik has postponed this year's theory and practical examination to August 4, reported ToI.

The exams were earlier slated on July 16.

The time table for MBBS, BDS, B.A.M.S, B.U.M.S, B.H.M.S and other courses has been released on the official site at muhs.ac.in.

According to the new timetable, final year exams for allopathy, dental, homoeopathy, nursing, Unani and Ayurveda will start from August 7 and for other classes and streams, exam will start from August 17, 2020.