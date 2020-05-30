Maharashtra: Union minister's son-in-law accuses him of harassment

Aurangabad: Former MLA Harshwardhan Jadhav alleged on Saturday that his father-in-law and Union minister Raosaheb Danve was "troubling" him.

Jadhav, former MLA from Kannad in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, released a video on Saturday, claiming that his phone was being tapped.

He advised his supporters not to call him, claiming that as his phone was being tapped, it would land them in trouble.

"I got no benefits from Danve, still, when he became minister for the first time, I threw a party in Delhi. Yet he is troubling me," Jadhav alleged.

In another video, which went viral on Friday, Jadhav was heard speaking about his troubled marriage.

Jadhav had been a member of MNS and Shiv Sena in the past.