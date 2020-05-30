Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces lockdown extension till June 15

While there are no official statements from the Centre on the fifth phase of the lockdown, it is likely to be imposed keeping in mind the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

For lockdown 5.0, the Centre is exploring ways to fulfill the demand of opening hotels, restaurants, beaches, etc. It is expected that the Union Government may come up with more relaxations which will kick start economic activities in the states.

"Those states which rely on tourism and hospitality are still struggling and these States have demanded to ease out rules for such sectors. It is expected that lockdown 5.0 may get a breather for tourism and hospitality industry," a senior government official claimed.

"States have suggested ways to open hotel, restaurants, tourism, etc by limiting number of visitors and also maintaining mandatory social distancing. States have said that they can allow dine-in facilities with a limited number of sitting capacity, temperature check of visitors and Aarogya Setu App must for all visitors. States have requested Centre that through this, they can augment revenue collections required to run the state," official added.

In lockdown 5, the government is focusing and planning a road map to further ease out norms which will give the required economic push. However, a detailed discussion is on and the Centre is yet to take a final decision.